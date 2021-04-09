Driver sustains life-threatening injuries after crashing fire truck

LATHAM, OH (WOWK)—Portsmouth Post troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash on Lapperell Road involving a Benton Township Fire Truck. The driver, 63-year-old Ralph B. Law, of Peebles, Ohio, was responding to a structure fire.

As the truck headed northbound, it drove off the left side of the road. Law attempted to keep the truck on the road by turning to the right, but that caused the truck to overturn and finally stop on the right side of the road.

Law was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he was transported via Med Flight to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. His injuries are said to be life threatening.

The roadway was closed for several hours as the incident was investigated. Troopers were assisted by the Pike County Sheriff Department, Pike County EMA, Piketon Police Department, Benton Twp. Fire and Rescue, Bainbridge Fire and Rescue, Jackson F.D. Hazmat and MedCare EMS.