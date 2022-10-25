Watch the bands’ full halftime show in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Rocket Man himself took to social media Monday to thank the Ohio State University and University of Iowa’s marching bands after their tribute to his music during Saturday’s halftime show at Ohio Stadium.

Elton John quote tweeted TBDBITL’s video of their performance saying, “Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!”

During halftime of Saturday’s football game, the two bands played seven of the iconic singer and composer’s most popular songs: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” ”Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” ”Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” ”Crocodile Rock,” ”Tiny Dancer,” and “I’m Still Standing.”

It was the first time in almost 30 years that the Ohio State University March Band played a full, combined halftime show with another school.