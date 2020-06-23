Fatal crash in Athens County closes roadway

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – State Route 33 in Athens County, Ohio is closed between Pleasanton Road and Rainbow Lake Road following a two-vehicle crash.
An official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms this was a fatal crash, however, no additional information regarding the crash is available at this time.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
