Fatal crash in Athens County closes roadway

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – State Route 33 in Athens County, Ohio is closed between Pleasanton Road and Rainbow Lake Road following a two-vehicle crash.

An official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms this was a fatal crash, however, no additional information regarding the crash is available at this time.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it

