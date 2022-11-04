PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh office of the FBI is seeking information on two unsolved homicides from 1994 where the victims were found at Berlin Reservoir.

The Bureau is looking for information on the death of Sarah Rae Boehm, who was 14 when she disappeared July 14, 1994, from her home in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

She was found Nov. 4, 1994, in the part of the reservoir that is a state park in Portage County.

The Bureau is also seeking information on the death of Kathryn Menedez, 17, of Portage County, who went missing Aug. 25, 1994. Her nude body was found several days later on a road near the reservoir. She had been strangled to death.

Investigators believe both cases may be related. Agents and law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and Ohio are working on both cases.

The FBI also said they are looking for information on how Boehm wound up in Ohio, two hours away from her home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local FBI office.