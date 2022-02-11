CLEVELAND (AP) — Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. has agreed to settle a series of shareholder lawsuits that sought to reform how the company operates.

The settlement was announced Thursday. FirstEnergy in a statement says six longstanding members of its board of directors will be replaced and a special committee will be formed to oversee the company’s lobbying and political activities.

The lawsuits were filed after federal officials in July 2020 accused FirstEnergy of secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme to win legislative approval for a $1 billion bailout for two Ohio nuclear power plants.