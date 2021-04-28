Former Columbus PD Officer pleads not guilty to reckless homicide in Andre’ Hill case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Columbus Division of Police Officer Adam Coy pleaded not guilty this morning to a charge of reckless homicide in the death of Andre’ Hill.

Coy appeared in court today.

The judge maintained Coy’s bond at $1 million. The next court date was scheduled for June 7 at 9 a.m.

Court records show that Adam Coy was indicted last week on a charge of reckless homicide. That is on top of previous charges of murder, felonious assault and two charges dereliction of duty, for failing to properly activate his body camera and for failure to inform a fellow officer that he thought Hill presented a danger.

Reckless homicide is a lesser charge compared with murder. A representative from the state attorney general’s office, which is serving as special prosecutor in the case, said the two indictments will be merged.

Coy was sent to Oberlin Drive on Dec. 22 on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There he found Hill, 47, in the garage of a house where Hill was a guest. Moments later, Coy yelled to the other officer, “There’s a gun!” before firing four times at Hill.

Only after firing did Coy activate his body camera. Hill laid on the ground until medics arrived minutes later, and he later died at a nearby hospital. His death sparked protests around the city, coming weeks after the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy.

Coy was fired from the police force a week later, and he was indicted on the initial charges in February. The state attorney general’s office has been working as a special prosecutor in the case.