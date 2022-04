(WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died in car crash, per his agent Cedric Saunders as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a car in South Florida.

Haskins, 24, played for Ohio State from 2016 to 2018 before being drafted by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 NFL Draft.

This story will be updated with more information.