VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The 45th president of the United States will be holding a rally in support of a candidate the night before the Nov. 8 election.
According to a release, President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in support of Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance on Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.
The event will be held at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia.
The parking lots, vendor row, and registration open at 8 a.m. followed by doors opening at 3 p.m. At the event, special guest speakers will take the stage to deliver their remarks for Vance and Former President Trump will take the stage to deliver his remarks at 8 p.m.
If you would like to register for tickets for the event, click here.