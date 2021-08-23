Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
Foster care advocates appeal Ohio federal lawsuit claim

Ohio

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: DNY59/E+/Getty Images

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – Advocates for Ohio children cared for by adult relatives are asking a federal appeals court to hear their case.

At issue are people who take custody of children they’re related to but who aren’t licensed foster parents. A long-time gap exists in Ohio between payments to nonlicensed relatives and to licensed foster care parents, who typically receive much higher amounts.

Ohio has been under pressure from child advocates to follow a 2017 court ruling ordering equality in such payments. A judge dismissed the lawsuit last month, and advocates appealed last week to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

