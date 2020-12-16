Fourth Amazon truck stolen in Cleveland area in recent weeks

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Heights police detectives are searching for the suspects responsible for stealing an Amazon truck filled with packages this weekend.

A woman on Berkshire Road called 911 Sunday afternoon saying an Amazon truck was stolen while the driver was delivering her packages.

“Someone drove away with the truck,” the woman told the 911 dispatcher. “It has her wallet in it and everything. They just drove away with the truck.”

Cleveland Heights officers quickly called Amazon and found the vehicle had a GPS device. They were able to locate the truck a few hours later, behind an apartment complex on Lee Avenue in Cleveland.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained police body camera video showing officers searching the truck.

“They ransacked it,” a Cleveland Heights police officer can be heard saying on his body camera video. The video shows empty boxes in the back of the truck.

The driver told police she had 200 boxes inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

“There was not much left when we found the vehicle,” said Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg. “Just about everything was gone.”

In the last few weeks, the FOX 8 I-Team learned three other Amazon deliver drivers were held up at gunpoint in Cleveland.

One happened on East 154th Street near Glendale Avenue, and the other two in Cleveland’s Fairfax section.

Cleveland Heights detectives are now searching the area, in hopes of finding video that will help identify the suspects.

“This is heartbreaking,” Mecklenburg said. “To do this to people so close to the holidays, it really is heartbreaking. We had a tough year and so many people are looking forward to the holidays.”

We reached out to officials at Amazon to discuss the situation, but have not yet heard back.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Cleveland Heights police detectives or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.

