Funeral procession route announced for deceased Nelsonville police officer

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral procession route for deceased Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley has been announced.

Following funeral services Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Nelsonville-York High School, the procession will leave the school and end at the Carbon Hill Cemetery, where graveside services will be held.

Dawley died in a crash while responding to a call Aug. 3.

The procession will take the following route, allowing those who wish to pay their final respects

Nelsonville-York High School onto 12th Street, then right onto State Route 78. From State Route 78, the procession will turn right onto East Canal Street, then turn right onto Madison Street. The procession will follow Madison Street onto State Route 278 North to Carbon Hill. From there, the procession will turn right onto Hawk Street, then into Carbon Hill Cemetery.

The friends and family of Officer Dawley have created a memorial account at Nelsonville Home and Savings in his honor,