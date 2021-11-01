Gallipolis police search for missing woman

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Gallipolis Police

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK)—The Gallipolis Police Department posted on their Facebook page that an area woman has been missing since last Tuesday.

On Saturday, October 30, police took a missing person report for Angel Myers. She was last seen in Gallipolis near First Holzer Apartments on the morning of Tuesday, October 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gallipolis Police Department at (740)446-1313.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS