Gallipolis police search for missing woman

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK)—The Gallipolis Police Department posted on their Facebook page that an area woman has been missing since last Tuesday.

On Saturday, October 30, police took a missing person report for Angel Myers. She was last seen in Gallipolis near First Holzer Apartments on the morning of Tuesday, October 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gallipolis Police Department at (740)446-1313.