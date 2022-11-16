2:50 p.m. update: The court is taking a 15-minute break.

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — George Wagner IV is testifying in his own defense Wednesday morning in the Rhoden family massacre trial. You can watch his testimony live in the video player above.

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead in Pike County on April 22, 2016. Prosecutors claimed the murders stemmed from a custody dispute over the daughter of Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden, one of the victims. The other victims were Christopher Rhoden Sr., Dana Rhoden, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr., Hannah Gilley, Gary Rhoden, and Kenneth Rhoden.

George “Billy” Wagner, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV, and Edward “Jake” Wagner were accused of murder for the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family.

On Nov. 3, Wagner IV’s mother, Angela Wagner, finished her testimony against her son in which she confessed to helping her family plan and cover up the killings of the Rhoden family in 2016. In exchange for her testimony, the state offered her a 30-year deal — avoiding the death penalty. Angela pleaded guilty in September 2021 to several charges but not to any of the murder charges she was facing.

Jake Wagner, Wagner IV’s brother, changed his plea to not guilty in 2021 and revealed shocking testimony in late October during the trial. During cross-examination, George’s defense attorney asked Jake whether George had argued against the idea of killing the Rhoden family, with Jake responding that he had.