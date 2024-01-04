COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the dates for the special elections for the 6th Congressional District to fill the spot amid Rep. Bill Johnson’s vacancy.

Johnson announced earlier that his resignation from Congress would be in effect starting Jan. 21. He will begin his role as president of Youngstown State University on Jan. 22. These circumstances allow DeWine to call for a special election and issue a writ of election.

The partisan primary will occur on March 19. The general election will follow on June 11.

Some important dates, listed by the governor’s administration, include the following: