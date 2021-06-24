Last Vax-A-Million winners say getting vaccine has paid off in more ways than one

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke with the last winners of the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery Thursday.  

Esperanza Diaz, of Cincinnati, was the final winner of the $1 million prize. She said she got the vaccine early even though she hesitated a bit, worried about how she’d react due to food allergies.

“I decided that the risk of getting COVID was greater than the risk of getting the vaccine,” she told the governor.

Sydney Daum, of Brecksville in Cuyahoga County, won the final full-ride scholarship. Sydney’s mother said they were planning to get Sydney vaccinated at the end of the summer, before school started.

“Then we learned about Vax-a-Million and decided it was a good time to do it now. I can’t believe it paid off,” she said.

The whole family were vaccinated by the end of May, she said.

Wednesday’s winners join $1 million winners Suzanne Ward, of FindlayMark Cline, of Union CountyJonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, and Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, and scholarship winners Sean Horning, of CincinnatiSara Afaneh, of Sheffield LakeJoseph Costello, of Englewood, and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village.

“The Vax-a-Million promotion was a resounding success for Ohio, with major increases in vaccinations in the first two weeks of the promotion,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press release following the drawing. “The even better news is we have more Ohioans protected from COVID through the power of the vaccine. I continue to urge Ohioans to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus.”

