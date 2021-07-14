Gov. DeWine signs bill that bans schools and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor DeWine Wednesday signed a bill that includes a provision banning schools and universities from requiring vaccines approved for use under an emergency use authorization.

The original version of House Bill 244 dealt with educational opportunities and enrollment for children of military members.

BREAKING: Governor DeWine signs House Bill 244. The bill was amended to ban public universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/Yz0dUK8Pq0 — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) July 14, 2021

An amendment to the bill says schools can not “discriminate against an individual who has not received a vaccine described in division (B)(1) of this section, including by requiring the individual to engage in or refrain from engaging in activities or precautions that differ from the activities or precautions of an individual who has received such a vaccine.”

The rule applies to public schools and universities, but not associated hospitals.