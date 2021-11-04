Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that he and his wife, Fran, have not contracted COVID-19 after being close contacts with two people who fell ill.

The DeWines have canceled public events through Sunday. Gov. DeWine said that Fran learned of their exposure first and told him as he was traveling to Akron on Wednesday for an event. Upon learning, DeWine said he turned around right away and that both of them have been tested regularly since.

DeWine spoke from his residence in Cedarville instead of his offices in Columbus as he and his wife quarantine. Both DeWines have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and recently received booster shots.

DeWine did not identify the ill staff-members but said the exposure occurred during a car ride. He said both people were vaccinated and developed breakthrough cases.

DeWine provided other updates on the state’s pandemic efforts, including plans for vaccinating children 5-12 — who are now eligible for the first time — and the state expanding its Vax-2-School program to include them.

Under the program, those 5-25 who enter will gain a chance at winning one of 150 $10,000 scholarships or one of five $100,000 scholarships good at any Ohio college, university, technical school, trade school or career program.

DeWine said the delta wave came to Ohio later than other states, and because of that, the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain high. DeWine said Ohio has so far recorded 1,264 deaths in October, with more deaths expected to be reported and categorized to COVID-19 over the coming weeks.