Guide to Ohio ski resorts

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Weather conditions delayed the start of ski season in Ohio, but now snow making is well underway at the area’s resorts.

Here’s more on Ohio’s ski resorts:

Alpine Valley

10620 Mayfield Rd., Chesterland

This ski resort has seven trails and four lifts over 72 skiable acres. Lift tickets, lessons and rentals can be booked ahead of time online. Face coverings are required indoors and all transactions are cashless. Check the website for times and snow conditions.

Boston Mills-Brandywine

7100 Riverview Rd., Peninsula

Between the two resorts, there are 18 trails and 16 lifts across 88 skiable acres. There are also freestyle terrain areas and Polar Blast snow tubing. Passes and equipment rentals are available online. Face coverings are required indoors and all transactions are cashless. Hours and snow report are posted on the resort website.

Mad River Mountain

1000 Snow Valley Rd., Zanesfield

Mad River Mountain says it’s home to the most expansive skiable terrain and the largest snowmaking system in Ohio. It has 20 trails, 11 lifts, a terrain park and a tubing park. Face coverings are required indoors and all transactions are cashless. Know the hours and snow report before you go.

Snow Trails

3100 Possum Run Rd., Mansfield

With a 2,000-foot run and 17 trails, Snow Trails is the first commercial ski resort in the state. It has 17 trails, four terrain parks and six chair lifts. Weekday tickets are $44 and weekends are $54. Discounts are available after 4 p.m. and for children 12 and under. Check the snow conditions ahead of time.