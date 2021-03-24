Have you seen him? Athens County Sheriff searching for missing teen

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that there is a missing juvenile, and they are seeking information on his whereabouts.

16-year-old Liam Fuller was last seen by his parents at his houses on Hooper Ridge Road around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He is thought to have left the residence at some point during the night. According to officials, a motorist reported seeing a young person wearing dark clothes and a backpack while riding a bike down State Route 960 toward US 50 around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Liam’s parents confirmed that one of the family’s bikes was indeed missing. Liam is 5’5″ with blue eyes and brown hair, and he is reported to have taken two new pairs of Merrell hiking shoes (one blue and one grey) with him.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.