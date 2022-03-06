NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Those near Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center may be hearing an increase in blast noises Saturday, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office said.

The office said it’s been receiving calls about the sound of explosions and said it’s part of a training put on by the Ohio Army National Guard running all day.

“Sounds from the explosions may be heard farther away than what occurs during normal operations,” the sheriff’s office said. “There will be intermittent explosions and gunfire at the facility during annual training season, which runs through September.”

The center takes up about 21,000 acres of land in Portage and Trumbull Counties and is used for training events.

