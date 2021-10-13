HELP WANTED: Ohio has urgent need for poll workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– With less than three weeks left until Election Day, the Ohio Secretary of State’s office is putting out the urgent call for poll workers. More than 17,000 are still needed across the state for the November 2nd election.

“We are putting out the help wanted sign,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stated Wednesday. “We’re asking for people to sign up and be a poll worker. The help that you’re providing is help to defend democracy, help to make sure that your neighbors have the opportunity to cast their vote in a free and fair election.”

The Secretary of State’s office says only four of Ohio’s 88 counties have met their recruitment goal for the election, and the greatest need is in the most populous counties: Franklin, Cuyahoga, and Hamilton. They still need thousands of poll workers to meet their needs.

Poll workers are paid for their time, and there are other benefits for certain professions, such as lawyers, social workers, accountants, and realtors to earn continuing education credits for their time.

“I’ve been reaching out to my fellow veterans and veteran groups to ask veterans to keep to continue keeping their oath to preserve and protect the Constitution,” LaRose added. “Whether you hung up the uniform years ago or decades ago, a way to continue keeping that oath to preserve and protect the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic is by signing up to be a poll worker.”

Secretary of State LaRose spoke live on the urgent need with NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony. You can watch the full interview in the video below.

Go to PollWorkerTracker.OhioSoS.gov to sign up and learn more.