COLUMBUS, OH (WJW) — The tradition of Ohio State University football players moving on to the National Football League continued this weekend with a six athletes selected during the 2022 Draft.



Marquee OSU wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were picked in the first round, going back to back. The New York Jets selected Wilson 10th overall, while Olave was picked 11th by the New Orleans Saints.

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, who was expected to go in the second or third round, was the next OSU player selected. The Tennessee Titans waited until the third round to chose him 69th overall.

Thayer Munford #75 of the Ohio State Buckeyes leaves the field following the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, right, celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State with teammate Chris Olave during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 of the Ohio State Buckeyes plays against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jeremy Ruckert #88 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a reception during the second half of their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Tyreke Smith #DL42 of Ohio State runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert was the 101st overall pick in the third round also getting snapped up by the New York Jets.

Tyreke Smith, a defensive end from Cleveland Heights, was snagged by the Seattle Seahawks in round 5, going 153rd overall.

The final OSU player was selected in round 7 Saturday, with offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Congratulations to all of the players.