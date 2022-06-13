GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (AP) – An explosion at a northeastern Ohio home has left three people dead.

The blast in Garfield Heights was reported around 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say it destroyed the residence and damaged the neighboring homes on both sides.

Emergency responders found the bodies of two men and a woman inside the home, but their names haven’t been released and authorities haven’t said if any of them lived in the house.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office and Garfield Heights authorities.