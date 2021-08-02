Housing advocates warn of looming Ohio evictions wave

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — An Ohio organization that advocates for affordable housing and fights homelessness is warning about a possible wave of evictions following the expiration of a federal moratorium on evictions that expired this past weekend.
Bill Faith is executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio. He said Monday that census data show about 213,000 Ohio households are behind in rent and about 134,000 renters fear eviction in the next two months.
Michael Cassone is an attorney representing Columbus area landlords. He says the moratorium’s end doesn’t mean a lot right now because there’s so much undistributed rental assistance available still.
