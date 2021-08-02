Housing advocates warn of looming Ohio evictions wave

Chelsea Rivera, 27, stands outside Franklin County evictions court in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, August 2, 2021 as she awaits a hearing on an eviction notice filed against her last month. The single mom is behind $2,988 in rent and late fees for the one bed-room apartment she rented for herself and her three young sons. “We just need help,” Rivera pleaded. Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evictions on Saturday July 31, could eventually result in millions of people being evicted. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — An Ohio organization that advocates for affordable housing and fights homelessness is warning about a possible wave of evictions following the expiration of a federal moratorium on evictions that expired this past weekend.

Bill Faith is executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio. He said Monday that census data show about 213,000 Ohio households are behind in rent and about 134,000 renters fear eviction in the next two months.

Michael Cassone is an attorney representing Columbus area landlords. He says the moratorium’s end doesn’t mean a lot right now because there’s so much undistributed rental assistance available still.