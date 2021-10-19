How mental illness law is changing Ohio death row

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A new Ohio law prohibiting the execution of people who had severe mental illness at the time of their crime is seeing its first implementations.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in January signed the bill into law covering killers diagnosed with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder or delusional disorder.

Judges this year removed inmates in Butler and Franklin counties from death row after their attorneys successfully argued they met the mental illness criteria under the law.

And the law was invoked this month in a state Supreme Court decision upholding the death sentence of a man who killed four relatives in 2017, including an 8-year-old boy.