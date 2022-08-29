BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Barberton, Ohio mom didn’t plan on her Facebook post reaching thousands, but she’s glad it did. She hopes it brings awareness not only to the dangers of button batteries around small children but also a simple life-saving step parents can take in case one does get swallowed.

It started off as a birthday celebration for Katie Jacobsen with a meal from Cracker Barrel, complete with biscuits and the little honey packets.

While relaxing in the living room after dinner on Thursday, Jacobsen’s daughter Maggie told her she swallowed a button battery found in her doll’s leg.

“I know immediately that this is bad,” the post says. “We start getting ready to go to the hospital.”

Meanwhile, her daughter Eva began researching poison control on her phone and declared, “Mom it says to give her honey.”

“We still have little packets of honey sitting on the table. How amazing is that? It was surely God’s kindness to us! So we gave her a couple of packets. And grab the rest for the ride to the hospital,” she said.

After arriving at the hospital, X-rays showed that sure enough the battery slid right down into her stomach where it’s less dangerous. After an overnight stay, the battery continued sliding down farther and into her intestines, putting her at very little risk.

Doctors discharged Maggie right after breakfast saying multiple times how good it was that they gave her honey right away.

“Because it coats the battery and keeps it from getting stuck,” she said. “And I just felt I needed to share how truly and awesomely God was looking after this little girl last night. ‘He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty.'”

Nexstar’s WJW reached out to the family to ask how Maggie is doing since returning home. Jacobsen said she’s doing well and there are no complications.

“I think the biggest thing is just to make people aware of how dangerous these batteries are,” she said. “Akron Children’s Hospital told us they see kids who swallow them all the time. It is extremely common. And these batteries are in tons of products for children.”

She said they even found three more toys at home that contain button batteries.

(Credit: Katie Jacobsen)

Woman hand holding a button battery with the forefinger isolated on a white background

“I also think with so many kids swallowing these batteries, it’s good to get the poison control information out to the public,” she said. “We are very thankful our daughter Eva (16) thought to look it up. She is a certified lifeguard and was so great under pressure.”

After the post reached thousands, she was contacted by two moms who had lost their children to battery ingestion. They now work to bring awareness to families so this tragedy doesn’t occur again.

