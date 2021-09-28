How Ohio state employees can earn up to $1,000 for getting COVID-19 shot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In addition to $100, Ohio state employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine could receive up to $900 more based on incentives released by the state Tuesday.

The new incentives are based on thresholds for agencies within the state.

If 65% of an agency’s active employees receive at least the first dose of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, each employee will receive an additional $300 if they submit COVID-19 Vaccination Attestation Forms by Friday, Oct. 15.

Employees are also eligible to receive an additional $600 each if 85% of their agency are vaccinated with the proof forms submitted by Monday, Nov. 15.

In addition to the COVID-19 Vaccination Attestation Forms, employees must also submit a copy of their vaccination card.

Employees can currently earn $100 for getting the vaccine. Their spouses who are not state employees can get paid $25. Employees and their spouses have until Nov. 30 to submit their forms and vaccination card copies in order to receive their payment.

Employees whose agencies reach the 65% mark can expect to see the additional $300 in their Nov. 19 paychecks. Employees whose agencies reach the 85% mark will be paid out on Dec. 17.

For more information on the incentives, click here. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location, click here.