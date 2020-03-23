Live Now
COVID-19 update from WV Gov. Jim Justice

Hunters find apparent human skeletal remains in Ohio

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1524017718907.jpg-794306122.jpg

HARDING TOWNSHIP, OH (AP) – Authorities say two hunters doing scouting work at a property in northwestern Ohio discovered apparent human skeletal remains over the weekend.

The two men, who had permission to be at the Harding Township site, found the remains Sunday and notified Lucas County authorities. Further details on the remains and where they were found were not disclosed.

Officials said no one has lived at the property for several years, and it wasn’t immediately known how long the remains may have been at the location. The county coroner’s office will now attempt to identify the remains.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events