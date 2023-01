COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, according to a family spokesperson.

Ky’air and Kason Thomas. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Ky’air Thomas died in Columbus Sunday morning, according to Davante Goins, a spokesperson and advocate for the Thomas family. His cause of death has yet to be released.

About one month ago, Ky’air and his brother Kason — five months old at the time — were safely returned home after being abducted from the Short North on Dec. 19, when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen outside a Donato’s restaurant.

A few hours later, Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.

On Dec. 22, police announced the arrest of the suspect in the case, Nalah Jackson, but still no word on if Kason had been found, until just a few hours later, when the boy was discovered inside the stolen vehicle outside of a Papa John’s pizza restaurant in Indianapolis.

Jackson is facing kidnapping charges, both at the local and federal levels.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.