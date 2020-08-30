Investigation underway after woman killed in OH shooting

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting Saturday night.

According to deputies, a woman was shot just before 6 AM on Saturday at a home on Possum Trot Road in Addison Township. Deputies responded to the residence and 38-year-old Christopher Holsinger, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was taken into custody.

Deputies found the victim, 40-year-old Lacey Holsinger, of Gallipolis, Ohio, inside of the residence. According to deputies, the couple was married.

Charges have not been released at this time and the investigation is on-going.

