Ironton man arrested for dealing drugs near school

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—After a months-long investigation, a man was arrested in Ironton for selling drugs within the vicinity of a school.

Ironton Police along with agents from the Lawrence County Drug Task Force completed a controlled purchase of fentanyl from 23-year-old Michael Jenkins, of Ironton, and then immediately performed a traffic stop on his vehicle.

Jenkins was suspected of trafficking fentanyl for months, and police say that evidence of this trafficking will be presented to a grand jury in the near future.

Jenkins is charged with one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound within the vicinity of a school and one count of tampering with evidence. He is currently being held at the Lawrence County Jail.

Police say they believe that the same style and type of pressed pill that Jenkins had allegedly been dealing is related to overdoses in the city and the county.

Anyone who suspects drug activity in the Ironton area should call the Ironton Police tip line at 740-534-5830.