Ironton man wanting to be arrested pulls BB gun on police

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The Ironton Police Department said in a press release that a man is in custody after trying to be arrested by giving Methamphetamines to officers and then pulling a BB gun on them.

On Jan. 22, 2022, at around 11 p.m., the Ironton Police Department says they were dispatched to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office where a man was wanting to speak with an officer.

An officer responded and talked to Logan Rife, 18 of Ironton, who was demanding to be placed under arrest in reference to pending charges, according to Ironton police.

Rife handed the officer responding a small glass vial with a “crystal-like residue” in it. This was later tested positive for Methamphetamine, according to the Facebook post.

Photo Courtesy: Ironton Police Department

The officer then told Rife that the amount in the vial was not enough to be placed under arrest due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After being told this, Rife says, “what about this?” and pulled out what appeared to be a handgun, law enforcement says. The handgun was later identified as a BB gun.

The officer speaking with Rife was able to get the handgun away from him.

After this, Rife was placed under arrest. This is being called the “best-case scenario” according to the Ironton Police Department.

Rife is being held at the Lawrence County Jail on multiple charges and was arraigned in the Ironton Municipal Court on Jan. 25, 2022.

There is currently no additional information and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Facebook post.