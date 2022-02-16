IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) – J.D. Vance, a candidate for U.S. Senate, stopped in Ironton, Ohio to have a conversation with Lawrence County voters on Wednesday.

The stop is a part of his “No BS Tour,” where he listens to voters’ concerns and answers their questions.

Vance said people have left the Appalachian part of Ohio behind, saying it’s important to be a senator not just for Columbus and Cincinnati, but for Appalachia and other areas in the state.

“I think it’s so important,” said Vance. “Especially in communities that have been affected by job losses, by the crisis of the southern border, by the opioid problem, to actually talk about what’s going on and offer some ideas for solutions,” Also to get a sense for people. You know what they are seeing in their community.”

Vance said he plans to be a fighter for the people who vote for him and not for the special interests in this country.