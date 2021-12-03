All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Judge won’t dismiss 25 murder counts against Ohio doctor

Ohio

by: KANTELE FRANKO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio man charged with stealing $60,000 from COVID relief fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A judge won’t dismiss the 25-count murder indictment against a doctor accused of ordering excessive painkillers for hospital patients in central Ohio’s Mount Carmel Health System.

That means one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against a U.S. health care professional will proceed toward trial.

Lawyers for 46-year-old William Husel say he was providing comfort care for dying patients. They argue there was prosecutorial misconduct in how the case was presented to a grand jury for indictment.

A Franklin County judge ruled Friday that the defense team didn’t sufficiently demonstrate that. Husel is scheduled for trial in February.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS