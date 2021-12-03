Judge won’t dismiss 25 murder counts against Ohio doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A judge won’t dismiss the 25-count murder indictment against a doctor accused of ordering excessive painkillers for hospital patients in central Ohio’s Mount Carmel Health System.

That means one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against a U.S. health care professional will proceed toward trial.

Lawyers for 46-year-old William Husel say he was providing comfort care for dying patients. They argue there was prosecutorial misconduct in how the case was presented to a grand jury for indictment.

A Franklin County judge ruled Friday that the defense team didn’t sufficiently demonstrate that. Husel is scheduled for trial in February.