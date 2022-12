IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday.

Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St.

Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m.

Wagner says the body is now with the Lawrence County Coroner’s office, and an autopsy will be conducted tonight or tomorrow morning.

No more information will be available before Monday.