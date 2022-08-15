LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The Kardashian clan is no stranger to Cleveland. So it wasn’t too much of a surprise that this weekend, with the Machine Gun Kelly concert taking place downtown Saturday, oldest sister Kourtney and her drummer husband Travis Barker were spotted out and about.

The Blink-182 musician, who is part of MGK’s tour, and his wife are supporters of the vegan lifestyle, which is why they hit up Cleveland Vegan on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.

“Thank you Travis and Kourtney for coming and supporting our local #allvegan cafe! Enjoy your time in Cleveland,” the restaurant posted on Instagram Saturday.

Barker even responded to the post saying he thought “the food was delicious.”

Kardashian has visited Cleveland before, back when her sister Khloe was dating then-Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

See a photo of the recently-married pair at the Lakewood establishment right here.