Woman says she shot estranged boyfriend, according to Lawrence County deputies

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Township Road 1057 in Proctorville, Ohio. The occupant of the home, 31-year-old Natasha Clark told deputies that she had shot her estranged boyfriend as he tried to enter through her front door.

The man suffered one wound to the chest from a small-caliber handgun, and he was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. He is in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation.