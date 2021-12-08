Lawsuit alleges Ohio inmate who died was ‘brutalized’ by staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A wrongful death lawsuit has alleged that an Ohio inmate was “brutalized” by prison staff leading to injuries that later killed him.

Prisoner Dewey McVay died on Dec. 20, 2019, after what the lawsuit calls a violent and inappropriate effort to remove him from his cell. The lawsuit filed last week in the Ohio Court of Claims says McVay was known to act out and guards failed to undertake any de-escalation techniques before trying to get him out of his cell at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient in central Ohio.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction declined to comment.