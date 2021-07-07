Ma’Khia Bryant’s family concerned over thoroughness of BCI report

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Family members of Ma’Khia Bryant say they’re concerned over just how thorough BCI’s investigation was into the teenager’s death now that the report is in the hands of the prosecutor’s office.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations led the official probe into the fatal shooting that occurred in April 2021.

Bryant’s grandmother, sister, and attorney addressed the media outside Columbus City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

Jeanene Hammonds, Bryant’s grandmother, said she was not interviewed by police even though she was at the scene of the shooting.

“It was not thorough enough for me because they did not interview me that night,” Hammonds said, adding that a comprehensive, unbiased investigation would help her to heal.

During an earlier news conference, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that Bryant’s case — as well as the case of 43-year old Andrew Teague — was headed to the prosecutor. The prosecutor’s office then issued a release saying a grand jury would decide whether there’s enough evidence to indict Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Reardon for Bryant’s death.

Bryant’s April 2021 shooting was recorded on Reardon’s body camera. He was one of the officers who responded to a call of a girl with a knife on Legion Lane in Columbus. Reardon fired his weapon four times at Bryant, who was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Andrew Teague was shot and killed in March 2021 following a police pursuit and wrong-way crash on I-270. Police and sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Teague, who had a felonious assault warrant for his arrest, when Teague crashed and got out of his vehicle. CPD officer John Kifer, a 31-year veteran, and FCSO Deputy Michael Severance, a 48-year old veteran, were identified as the officers who shot and killed Teague.