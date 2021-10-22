Man accused in Stone Foltz hazing case changes plea to guilty

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the men charged in the hazing death of Stone Foltz at Bowling Green State University last spring has changed his plea to guilty.

Aaron J. Lehane, 21, waived his right to a jury trial and changed his plea on Friday. The amended indictment reflects the following offenses: obstructing justice, obstructing official business, eight counts of hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. All charges are misdemeanors.

Court records do not specify when Lehane will be sentenced.

Lehane was one of seven men who originally pleaded not guilty to charges against them.

He is now the second defendant to plead guilty to Foltz’s hazing death. Niall Sweeney of Erie, Pennsylvania, entered a guilty plea in September in exchange for more serious charges — including involuntary manslaughter — to be dropped.

Stone Foltz was a 20-year old from Delaware, Ohio, and a sophomore at BGSU. He died in March following an event at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. The fraternity has since been expelled from campus.

Collin’s Law went into effect in October, making hazing a felony in Ohio. It’s named after Collin Wiant, who died at Ohio University following a hazing ritual.