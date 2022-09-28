Jaquan Hall is one of three men accused of killing Kane Roush.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of killing another man in Pomeroy on Easter of 2021 was denied a mistrial.

On Tuesday, the defense for Jaquan Hall asked for a mistrial, and on Wednesday, Judge Linda Warner denied that request.

Jaquan Hall was arrested on June 7, 2021, in Charleston for the murder of Kane Roush. On June 17, 2021, Hall was indicted on charges of Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; Murder, an unclassified felony; Complicity, an unclassified felony; and Conspiracy, a first-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on July 16, 2021.

Hall is one of three defendants charged in Roush’s death.

Keontae Nelson, of South Charleston, and Richard Walker, of Charleston, were each indicted on six counts related to Roush’s murder.

The trial resumed on Wednesday with the prosecution calling its first witness, Kane Roush’s neighbor.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.