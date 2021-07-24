Man accused of planning sorority killings denied release

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge has ordered a man accused of planning to kill sorority members at an Ohio university to remain behind bars.
Magistrate Judge Stephanie Bowman on Friday cited a parole violation and the “serious nature of the charges” as reasons to keep 21-year-old Tres Genco in custody.
The Hillsboro, Ohio, resident appeared in federal court in Cincinnati on charges of an attempted hate crime and possession of a machine gun. Defense attorney Richard Monahan sought his client’s release to the custody of his mother, saying he was already serving a state prison sentence based on similar evidence.
Prosecutor Megan Painter argued that he presents an imminent danger.
