Man arrested for making false claims of student with gun at Vinton County High School

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, a man is in custody for making false claims of a student bringing a gun to Vinton County High School.

On Friday, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was told by Vinton County High School that someone had called the school saying that a student had made accusations of bringing a gun to school.

After an investigation, the sheriff’s office determined that the caller had made a false accusation stemming from a family dispute.

39-year-old Lonnie Mace Jr., of McArthur, was taken into custody after admitting to making false claims. He was taken to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, and his bond hearing will be scheduled for early next week.