Man arrested in drug bust at Rosemount hotel

ROSEMOUNT, OH (WOWK)—According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, an Ohio man has been arrested for drug possession after a “Knock & Talk” conducted at a hotel in Rosemount, Ohio.

At 4:12 p.m. on Wednesday, detectives from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Departments followed up on complaints of drug activity at a Rosemount hotel. They asked to speak with a female tenant and found a male tenant when they entered her room.

The two lived in adjoining rooms, and detectives asked to search both rooms. They received consent from both tenants.

Police found approximately grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine, 10 grams of an unknown powdery substance, a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic handgun, digital scales and other evidence of drug trafficking.

George Webster, 47, of Portsmouth, was arrested for possession of drugs, a first-degree felony. Webster is housed in the Scioto County Jail and was arraigned on Thursday morning.

The cases against Webster and the woman in the adjoining room will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s office, and a Grand Jury will decide additional felony charges.

Sheriff Thoroughman and Chief Brewer ask anyone with information that could help the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All tips are confidential and anonymous.