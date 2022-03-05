PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Task Force members from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office helped the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man with outstanding arrests who then hit a law enforcement officer with his vehicle.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says that the task force was helping in the 2300 block of Dry Bone Road in Pike County, Ohio on March 4, 2022, at 9:12 a.m.

They say they were trying to arrest Keith McGuin, 48 of Peebles, Ohio, on outstanding Pike County warrants for Possession of Weapons Under Disability, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle.

During their attempt, McGuin, in a tan Buick vehicle, did not listen to law enforcement and then struck an officer with his vehicle. The sheriff’s office says that deputies then started shooting at McGuin.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, aided by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, then started a vehicle pursuit where McGuin intentionally hit a Pike County deputy’s vehicle head-on.

Deputies say McGuin was arrested without incident while the passenger, Kasey Stevens, fled from the scene on foot, but was “quickly apprehended” by Adams County deputies.

McGuin was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, a felony in the first degree, Felonious Assault on a Peace Officer, a felony in the first degree, and Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the third degree, along with the outstanding warrant charges.

Stevens, 31 of Thorton, Ohio, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony in the fourth degree, Possession of Meth, a felony in the fifth degree, Possession of Meth, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and a Probation Violation, a felony in the fifth degree.

Deputies say the officer was taken to the hospital in a task force vehicle but was then met by EMS near State Route 32 and State Route 124 where he was then flown to a hospital in Columbus, Ohio.