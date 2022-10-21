COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who attacked an employee and stole gaming systems from an electronics store on Tuesday.

The unidentified suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked the lone employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The man stole several gaming systems then drove away in a Honda Civic.

Authorities said the suspect appears to be 20 to 25 years old, about 6’0″ tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.