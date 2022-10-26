GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers say the vehicle was heading north on County Road 29 when the vehicle went off the side of the road, striking an embankment, and overturned.

According to OSHP, the driver was identified as Garrett, J. Sheets, 29, of Bidwell, Ohio.

OSHP says the crash closed the roadway for nearly an hour. The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.