Ironton man killed in crash

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Wednesday, November 10 at 9:05 p.m.

The crash happened on Dexter Road near State Route 124 in Meigs County when a vehicle diving north drove off the right side of the road and hit a culvert. According to a release by the Highway Patrol, the car then drove back onto the roadway and then drove off the left side of the road and overturned into a creek.

28-year-old Tyler Gaus, of Ironton, was killed in the crash.

Highway Patrol says the road was closed for about two hours after the crash.

The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident.