MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One of the men charged with murder in a deadly Meigs County shooting in 2021 has pleaded not guilty in court.

Keontae Nelson, 20 of South Charleston, appeared in Meigs County Court today, Tuesday, June 14. He is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, who was fatally shot in Pomeroy, Ohio on Easter morning, April 4, 2021.

Nelson’s bond was set at $2 million and his initial pretrial hearing is set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

Nelson and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston were each indicted on six counts related to the murder of Kane Roush on Sunday, April 4, 2021. They are the second and third individuals, respectively, arrested in connection to the investigation.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley said when the two men were indicted that the charges against Nelson and Walker are Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; Murder, an unclassified felony; Complicity, an unclassified felony; Conspiracy, a first-degree felony; Burglary, a second-degree felony; and Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony.

The first person charged in Roush’s murder was Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston. Hall was arrested on June 7, 2021 in Charleston and indicted on June 17, 2021 on charges of Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; Murder, an unclassified felony; Complicity, an unclassified felony; and Conspiracy, a first-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on July 16, 2021.

Hall’s trial was originally set to begin May 16, 2022, but was postponed to September 2022, just days before on May 13, 2022, the same day charges against Nelson were announced. Walker was arrested less than two weeks later on May 25, 2022, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.