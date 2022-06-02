YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man found guilty last month by a jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges he shot a man in October 2020 was sentenced Thursday to 13 to 15-and-a-half years in prison.

Judge Anthony Donofrio gave the sentence to Luis Johnson, 24, who was found guilty on May 19 of attempted murder with a firearm and drive-by shooting specifications for an Oct. 12, 2020, shooting on Fairfax Avenue on the East Side.

Johnson was accused of shooting the man, who was seeing his ex-girlfriend, early in the morning.

Assistant Prosecutor Rob Andrews asked for a sentence of 15 to 18-and-a-half years, saying that the injuries to the victim were substantial.

The victim told the judge that recovery has not been easy.

“I can’t work. I can’t do a lot of things. It just hurts,” the victim said.

Defense attorney James Schoren said his client maintains his innocence and that testimony in the trial showed he was not the shooter.

Schoren also said his client has led a law-abiding life and has always held a steady job.

When he spoke, Johnson also stressed the fact that he has never been in trouble and always worked.

Judge Donofrio said he was troubled because Johnson has never accepted any responsibility or expressed any remorse for the shooting.

“He [the victim] was an innocent man, and he was targeted for the sole reason of who he chose to be in a relationship with,” Judge Donofrio said.